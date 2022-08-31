Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: The strongest Global Storm of 2022, Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is currently travelling at a high speed of about 160 miles (257 kilometers) per hour and gusts of 314 kilometers per hour, informed the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center adding that the maximum significant wave height is 50 feet (15 meters). Meanwhile, the East China Sea is being whizzed by the strongest global storm of 2022, endangering the southern islands of Japan and China’s east coast with ferocious winds. According to an official at the Japan Meteorological Agency, based on the maximum sustained wind speed recorded at this point, Hinnamnor would be the strongest storm of 2022.Also Read - Japan PM Isolates with COVID-19, Cancels Travels

2.5-minute rapid scan #Himawari8 Infrared images showing Super Typhoon #Hinnamnor as it reached Category 5 intensity while approaching the island of Minamidaitōjima, Japan (station identifier ROMD): https://t.co/oPnRJDgHbY pic.twitter.com/zIkcWGDrEG — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 30, 2022

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) forecasts that the super typhoon will lose some of its strength over the coming days. The Hong Kong Observatory said at 10 a.m the typhoon was centered about 230 kilometres east of Japan’s Okinawa and is forecast to move west-southwest at about 22 kilometers per hour toward the Ryukyu Islands, reports Bloomberg. Also Read - 10 Frightening Facts About Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Detonated

The expanse of ocean has only had two stormless Augusts in more than seven decades of record keeping — one in 1961 and the other in 1997, said Phil Klotzbach, lead author of Colorado State University’s seasonal storm forecast.