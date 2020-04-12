New Delhi: Days after the Narendra Modi-led government lifted a ban on export of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug being touted as a game changer in the fight against coronavirus pandemic, a consignment of the medicine from India has arrived in the United States on Sunday. Also Read - India Clears First List of 13 Countries For Hydroxychloroquine; MEA Says 'There is Enough Stock For us'

Notably, the US has overtaken Italy to become the country with the highest COVID-19 death toll. It has also become the first country to register 20,000 deaths due to the deadly virus.

"Supporting our partners in the fight against COVID-19. Consignment of hydroxychloroquine from India arrived at Newark airport today (Saturday)," India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu tweeted.

On the request of US President Donald Trump, India, earlier this week, had cleared the export of 35.82 lakh tablets of hydroxychloroquine to the US along with nine metric tons of active pharmaceutical ingredient or API required in the manufacturing of the drug.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!” Trump had tweeted, a day after India lifted the hold on export of the drug to the US.

He had also showered praise on PM Modi saying that his strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight.

HCQ, an old and inexpensive drug used to treat malaria, is seen as a viable therapeutic solution by President Trump to coronavirus. Moreover, it has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible line of treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York.

Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine for potential treatment of the COVID-19 patients.