Supreme Court Asked to Preserve Abortion Pill Access Rules

Still, the appeals court did not entirely withdraw FDA approval of mifepristone while the fight over it continues. The 5th circuit narrowed an April 7 ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, whose far-reaching and virtually unprecedented order would have blocked FDA approval of the pill. He gave the administration a week to appeal.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the 5th circuit did not go far enough to “protect Americans’ access to safe and effective reproductive care.” Mifepristone was approved by the FDA more than two decades ago and is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol. Adding to the uncertainty, a separate federal judge in Washington on Thursday clarified his own order from last week to make clear that the FDA is not to do anything that might block mifepristone’s availability in 17 Democrat-led states suing to keep it on the market.

It’s unclear how the FDA can comply with court orders in both cases. The Texas lawsuit was filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal group that also argued to overturn Roe v. Wade, and is representing anti-abortion doctors and medical organizations. ADF attorneys said Thursday they did not plan to seek an appeal that might restore the Texas court’s full ruling at this point, signaling they were content with appellate outcome.

“The 5th Circuit’s decision is a significant victory for the doctors we represent, women’s health, and every American who deserves an accountable federal government acting within the bounds of the law,” said Erin Hawley, an attorney for Alliance Defending Freedom.