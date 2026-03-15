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Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran, then where is he? Tehran tight-lipped

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran, then where is he? Tehran tight-lipped

Some reports have suggested that he sustained injuries during recent attacks, while Iranian officials maintain that he remains safe and in good health, and that his medical treatment is ongoing.

The mystery deepens!

New Delhi: Until now, Russia’s role in the Iran-US-Israel conflict has been limited merely to providing intelligence and political support to Iran. Now, a new report has now emerged which, if proven true, could mark a turning point that alters the very trajectory of this conflict. From Donald Trump to Benjamin Netanyahu, adversaries have been relentlessly targeting Mojtaba Khamenei ever since he was designated to succeed his father as Iran’s Supreme Leader. Reports of him sustaining injuries had previously surfaced, only to be subsequently denied by Iranian authorities. However, the Kuwaiti newspaper ‘Al-Jarida’ has now claimed that Mojtaba Khamenei is no longer in his own country.

What does the report say?

According to the ‘Al-Jarida’ report, Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba, was transported to Russia in a highly clandestine operation undertaken for health and security reasons. The report states that he was flown to Moscow aboard a Russian military aircraft, where he underwent surgery and is currently receiving medical treatment. It is reported that this measure was taken in light of his deteriorating health and pressing security concerns. However, these claims have not yet been officially or independently corroborated. Some reports have also suggested that he sustained injuries during recent attacks; conversely, Iranian officials maintain that he remains safe and in good health, and that his medical treatment is ongoing.

How and why did he reach Moscow?

The report claims that a Russian military aircraft transported Mojtaba Khamenei to Moscow as recently as Thursday, 12 March. It is further alleged that he has been admitted to a hospital located within the Presidential Palace complex. The decision to evacuate him from Iran was reportedly made because providing him with medical treatment had become impossible amidst the ongoing bombings and airstrikes. The report asserts that President Putin offered him asylum in Russia, following which he traveled there and, immediately upon arrival, underwent successful surgery. Citing sources, the report claims that Iranian security agencies perceived a heightened risk to Khamenei’s location being compromised; consequently, they concurred with the recommendation to relocate him to Moscow. It has been claimed that Putin himself put forward this proposal during his talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump raised questions regarding the status of Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. He stated that he did not even know whether Mojtaba Khamenei was alive or not. In an interview with NBC News, Trump remarked: “I don’t know if he is even alive or not.”

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