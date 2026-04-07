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Surrender, or we will send you back to stone age: This time, threat issued to Donald Trump

‘Surrender, or we will send you back to stone age’: This time, threat issued to Donald Trump

Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by 8:00 PM tonight (US time).

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New Delhi: Tensions between Iran and the United States continue to escalate, and the rhetoric has intensified. Mehdi Mohammadi, an advisor to the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has issued a stern warning to US President Donald Trump. He stated that Trump has a window of 20 hours to back down; otherwise, he will have to face severe consequences. This statement comes at a time when the deadline for Donald Trump’s threat to obliterate Iran if it refuses to reopen the Strait of Hormuz is drawing to a close.

Mehdi Mohammadi’s Message

Mehdi Mohammadi, the advisor to the Iranian Speaker, wrote on the social media platform X: “Iran has clearly and overtly won the war and will only accept an ending that consolidates its gains and creates a new security regime in the region. The true state of affairs is this: it is Trump who has about 20 hours to either surrender to Iran or his allies will return to the Stone Age. We will not back down!” He further asserted that Iran has clearly emerged victorious in this conflict and will now accept only a settlement that consolidates its victory and establishes a new security order in the region.

ایران جنگ‌ را به وضوح و آشکارا برده و فقط پایان بندی را می پذیرد که دستاوردهای آن را تثبیت و رژیم امنیتی جدیدی در منطقه خلق کند. صورت درست مسئله این است: این ترامپ است که حدود ۲۰ ساعت فرصت دارد یا تسلیم ایران شود یا متحدانش به عصر پارینه سنگی بازخواهند گشت. ما کوتاه نمی آییم! — Mahdi Mohammadi (@mmohammadii61) April 6, 2026

Iran Conflict: A Game of Ultimatums

Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran, demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by 8:00 PM tonight (US time). He has warned that if this demand is not met, the United States may further intensify its military operations. Immediately following this, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also dismissed the US threats. IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari stated that Trump’s rhetoric is baseless and will have no impact on Iran’s military operations.

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The Iranian military, too, characterized the US stance as arrogant and misguided, asserting that such threats cannot halt their operations. Another statement noted that Trump’s warnings cannot conceal America’s failures and humiliation. Meanwhile, an advisor to the Iranian Speaker has stated that Trump has a window of just 20 hours to concede defeat and surrender. Should this fail to happen, Trump himself will end up in the very “Stone Age” to which he is threatening to relegate others.

How Has The Conflict Progressed So Far?

Trump claimed to have received intelligence indicating that certain individuals within Iran itself are advocating for continued attacks. He reiterated his warning that if the Strait of Hormuz is not kept open, Iran’s power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure could be completely destroyed. Nevertheless, back-channel negotiations are also underway. Iran has rejected Trump’s proposal, while regarding the conditions put forward by Iran, Trump remarked that they are significant but not sufficient. All in all, both sides remain entrenched in their hardline stances, and the situation appears to be growing even more critical.

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