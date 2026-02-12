Surya Grahan 2026: ‘Ring of Fire’ spectacle just a week away, know few interesting facts about the first Solar Eclipse of the year

Home

'Ring of Fire' spectacle just a week away

New Delhi: Space enthusiasts are bracing to witness the first solar eclipse of this year. According to the reports, in this rare celestial event, the Sun will appear dimmed for a short time. In some parts of the world, it will look like a ring of fire in the sky. This phenomenon is known as the “Ring of Fire” effect. This type of solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is at or near its farthest point from Earth.

Below, we have listed key details about the first solar eclipse of the year:

The first solar eclipse of the year will take place on February 17.

On that day, as the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, a large portion of the Sun will be obscured.

It will be an annular solar eclipse, creating the spectacular Ring of Fire effect.

Since the Moon will be near its farthest point from Earth, it will not completely cover the Sun.

The outer edge of the Sun’s disk will appear glowing like a ring.

According to NASA, the Ring of Fire phase will begin at 7:12 a.m. (U.S. time) and will last for 1 minute and 52 seconds.

The Moon’s shadow will gradually move away from the solar disk.

Only a limited number of people will be able to witness this eclipse.

The path of the Ring of Fire will pass over parts of Antarctica.

The event could momentarily confuse the millions of penguins living on the icy continent.

The eclipse will not be visible from India, as its path runs over Antarctica.

Even in Antarctica, very few people will be able to see it

Only two research stations lie along the eclipse’s path, where scientists are stationed.

A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the southernmost parts of South America, South Africa, and in some areas of the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, where the Moon will appear to take a “bite” out of the Sun.

What Is a Solar Eclipse?

When the Moon passes directly between the Earth and the Sun, a solar eclipse occurs. This casts a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light. This phenomenon happens only during a new moon when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are perfectly aligned. It can be safely viewed using specialized glasses or via projection methods.

