New Delhi: The missing Indonesian airline, Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ182 with 62 people onboard is feared to have crashed into the sea after the Boeing 737 lost contact with aviation authorities shortly after taking off from Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, reported news agency AFP.

Reliable tracking service Flightradar24 said in a tweet that Flight SJ182 "lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about four minutes after departure from Jakarta".

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

Rescuers have found suspected debris in waters north of the city, an official of the Basarnas search and rescue agency said, according to Reuters.

The passenger jet was carrying 62 people when it lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after it took off from Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta international airport

A statement released by the airline said the plane was on an estimated 90-minute flight from Jakarta to Pontianak, the capital of West Kalimantan province on Indonesia’s Borneo island. There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard.

(With inputs from agencies)