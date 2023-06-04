Home

News

World

Sweden Declares Sex As Sport, To Hold First European Sex Championship

Sweden Declares Sex As Sport, To Hold First European Sex Championship

The Swedish Sex Federation is set to host the first European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8.

The tournament is likely to see participants competing in the sport for around 6 hours. (Representational Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Sweden became the first country in the world to officially declare sex as a sport. The Swedish Sex Federation is set to host the first European Sex Championship in Gothenburg on June 8.

The tournament, which will take place over a span of six weeks, is likely to see participants competing in the sport for around 6 hours. The participants will take part in the sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour daily which will depend on the duration of the matches.

You may like to read

“The incorporation of sexual orientation as a part of sporting tactics will be a groundbreaking development among European countries,” the competition organiser.

Dragan Bratych, the president of the Swedish Sex Federation, said it was inevitable to recognise sex as sport and physical training is required for the competition. “Just like any other sport, achieving desired results in sex requires training. Therefore, it is only logical for people to start competing in this domain as well,” Bratych said, according to a report by Times of India.

About European Sex Championship

Location: Gothenburg in Sweden

Gothenburg in Sweden Date: June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023 Duration: 6 hours/day

6 hours/day Representatives: 20 participants

20 participants Disciplines: 16

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES