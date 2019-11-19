New Delhi: In another development, the Swedish prosecutors on Tuesday dropped an investigation to rape allegations against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, media reports stated.

The development comes as the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London held a hearing on the extradition case of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Monday.

According to updates from CNN, the announcement was made in Stockholm by Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Eva-Marie Persson.

Assange is currently serving a jail term of 50 weeks in the UK’s Belmarsh prison for skipping bail to avoid being sent to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.

The investigation to probe the sexual assault case, which was dropped in 2017, was reopened in May this year. A total of seven witness interviews were conducted as part of the investigation of the sexual assault case.

The investigation against the WikiLeaks founder was initiated after a Swedish woman, who met Assange in Stockholm in August 2010, accused him of getting intimate with her while she was sleeping. She had further alleged that she had repeatedly refused to have a relation with him.

Meanwhile, actress and animal rights activist Pamela Anderson has written to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump seeking a presidential pardon for her friend WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

“I am always enlightened and encouraged when I see the great work that you both have achieved during your period as a leading couple of the people,” the star penned, adding, “You compliment each other extremely well, President with your personal touch and emotional flare that strikes a chord with the people, together with the enduring poise and presented dignity that the first lady upholds.”

“If you were to pardon Julian Assange and not allow the legal precedent of extradition of a fact publishing journalist for a life of torture, then the people would salute your action,” she wrote in the letter.