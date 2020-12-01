New Delhi: In yet another heart-wrenching incident, a mother in Sweden has allegedly kept her son locked up inside their apartment for 28 years, leaving him undernourished and with almost no teeth. The 70-year-old woman was later arrested under the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and causing bodily harm, said police and media reports on Tuesday. Also Read - Bihar Man Hacks 4 Kids to Death in Fit of Rage; Wife and 1 Daughter Receives Critical Injuries

According to a AFP report, Stockholm police spokesperson Ola Osterling said that the man had been "locked up for a very long time" in the apartment in the southern Stockholm suburb of Haninge, but would not comment on reports in dailies Expressen and Aftonbladet that he had been held for 28 years.

Local media reports suggest that the mother had pulled her son out of school when he was 12 and kept him locked inside the apartment since then.

The incident came to light after an unnamed relative found the now 41-year-old man on Sunday after the mother went to a hospital. The man reportedly was found lying on a blanket on the floor and had infected sores on his legs, could barely walk, had almost no teeth and limited speech ability.

Denying to comment on the condition of the victim, police spokesperson Osterling said, “The man is in hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.” Doctors at the hospital had also alerted police to the case.

However, according to the Swedish Prosecution Authority, the mother has denied to the crime.

The unidentified relative who found the man said the apartment looked like it had not been cleaned in years. Speaking to the media, the relative said, “There was urine, dirt and dust. It smelled rotten.No one could have cleaned that home for many years.” She also added that she had to wade through piles of junk to get through the hallways.

“I’m in shock, brokenhearted, but at the same time relieved. I’ve been waiting for this day for 20 years because I figured out that she was totally controlling his life, but I never imagined the extent of it. I’m just thankful that he got help and is going to survive,” the relative said.