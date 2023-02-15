Home

Swiss Parliament Evacuated After Bomb Scare; Man With Explosives Arrested

Switzerland's Parliament and related offices were evacuated by police after a man with explosives and wearing bulletproof vest was arrested near one of its entrances.

New Delhi: Switzerland’s Parliament and related offices were evacuated by police after a man in a bulletproof vest was arrested near one of its entrances and found to be bearing explosives. Berne police, in a statement said, “federal security staffers noticed a man at the southern entrance of the Parliament building whose appearance — he was wearing a bulletproof vest and weapon holster — and behavior were suspicious.”

“During a body check that followed, a rapid test turned up explosives,” the statement said, according to a report by news agency The Associated Press.

The suspect has been sent for physical and mental evaluation.

“The man who was stopped, who, according to current knowledge, drove to the Bundesplatz by car and went from there to the Bundeshaus, is being provisionally arrested. Medical investigations into his physical and mental condition are in progress,” read the Berne Police statement.

“During a subsequent personal check, a rapid test turned out positive for explosives. In addition, initial investigations revealed that a car that was on Bundesplatz was assigned to the man. Based on these findings, the Bern canton police were informed at around 2:05 pm and called out. The man was handed over to the deployed emergency services and subsequently taken to a station, added the statement.

As a result, extensive security measures were implemented immediately. The Bundesplatz and numerous surrounding streets were completely cordoned off.

