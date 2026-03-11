Home

At least six people were killed when a passenger bus caught fire in Kerzers, western Switzerland.

Switzerland Bus Fire: 6 dead, several injured police probe arson angle

Switzerland Bus Fire: A tragic incident has surfaced from Switzerland where at least six people lost their lives and several sustained injuries after a passenger bus caught fire in western Switzerland’s Kerzers, BBC reported. Police stated that they are investigating the case from the arson angle. “Kerzers: Fire in a postal bus – several victims!! At the end of the day, a fire in a postal bus killed several people and injured several others. A voluntary act could be the cause of this incident. The intervention is still in progress,” cops said on Facebook.

A major rescue operation is under way.

“Kerzers: Fire in a mail truck – several victims!! ️Later in the afternoon, a fire inside a mail truck claimed several deaths and numerous injured. A deliberate act could be the cause of this drama. The rescue operations are still ongoing,” the translated post read.

Eyewitnesses Claimed Man Set Himself On Fire

According to eyewitnesses, a man had lit himself on fire that led to the blaze, The Irish Mirror reported.

Chilling videos of the incident surfaced on the internet.

BREAKING: Man sets himself on fire aboard a passenger bus in Kerzers, Switzerland, killing several people and injuring others. Emergency services and a rescue helicopter are on scene. – FOCUS pic.twitter.com/hb5KGheQd8 — Conflict Alarm (@ConflictAlarm) March 10, 2026



Social media posts also claimed that a man had set himself on fire in a public vehicle. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. “Emergency services are currently on the scene. The cause is not yet known,” police said.

Notably, Kerzers is located in the Fribourg canton and is about 20 km from Bern.

Police Urge Public To Avoid Area

Police requested local residents to stay away from the area and adhere to the given instructions. A local media outlet reported that rescue teams had airlifted a man by helicopter.

Swiss President Issued A Statement

Swiss President Guy Parmelin. In an official statement, condoled the deaths, saying, “It distresses and saddens me that once again people in Switzerland have lost their lives in a severe fire. The circumstances are being investigated. To the relatives of the deceased from Kerzers, I extend my condolences. And I think of the injured and the rescue workers.”

Further investigation is underway.

