Geneva: Owing to a technical problem, Switzerland on Wednesday morning grounded flights in Geneva and Zurich, and diverted multiple flights from Johannesburg, Dubai, Chicago and Montreal. "Swiss airspace is closed to traffic for security reasons after computer failure with Skyguide, the Swiss air traffic control service," Skyguide said in a statement.

"Skyguide regrets this incident and its consequences for its customers, partners and passengers at Geneva and Zurich airports, and is working to find a solution. Skyguide will provide further information as soon as it becomes available," the company added further.

Initially, the air navigation service had stated that the closure would be in effect "until further notice" after the malfunction early in the morning. However, after a brief closure, the country opened its airspace.

“The technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved. The airspace closure was lifted at 8.30 am. Swiss airspace is now open again and air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming,” said Skyguide.