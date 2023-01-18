Home

Sydney-Bound Qantas Flight Issues ‘Mayday’ Alert After Mid-Air Engine Trouble, Lands Safely

Qantas flight from New Zealand landed safely at the Sydney Airport after it issued a mayday call over the ocean Wednesday. Emergency services were rushed to the plane after Qantas Flight 144 arrived from Auckland, New Zealand.

BREAKING: A Qantas flight bound for Sydney from Auckland has landed safely after a mayday alert was issued following reports of an engine failure. Emergency crews was on standby at Sydney Airport following the alert. A Sydney Airport spokesperson confirmed to 7NEWS.com.au that fire, police and ambulance crews had been deployed as a “precaution”.

“While a mayday was initially issued, this has now been downgraded to a Pan (possible assistance needed). We will share more information about this incident once the aircraft is on the ground and has been assessed by our engineers,” the Qantas spokesperson was quoted as saying by skynews.com.

The Boeing 737 touched down just before 3.30pm AEDT on Wednesday, with more than 117,000 people tracking the aircraft on Flight Radar.

A Qantas spokesperson said the aircraft experienced an engine issue about an hour from reaching its destination.

The flight departed Auckland at 2.30pm local time after it was delayed by more than 55 minutes.

Mayday meaning

A mayday call is issued when a flight is in grave and imminent danger and needs immediate assistance, according to Airservices Australia.

Once the call is issued controllers alert aviation rescue, firefighting and emergency services with details on how to respond. They also provide assistance to pilots.