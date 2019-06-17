Syria: The never-ending Syrian crisis took lives of 12 more people after terror groups attacked a village through mortar shelling in the Syrian province of Aleppo.

“The armed groups deployed in the Rashid area on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo fired several projectiles at the southern suburb of Aleppo, which fell in the village of al-Wadihi,” Sputnik quoted the local police as saying.

12 killed in Aleppo following mortar shelling Read @ANI story | https://t.co/N6mldbjOsv pic.twitter.com/W8Zi2wh6N5 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 17, 2019

This comes a day after seven people were killed and 15 others suffered injuries in air strikes by the President Bashar al-Assad regime on the northwest province of Idlib.

The Idlib Province is one of four designated de-escalation zones in Syria but is still home to at least 30,000 gunmen.

In September last year, Turkey and Russia agreed that the province would act as a de-escalation zone and promised to refrain from staging acts of aggression in the demarcated area.

However, regime forces have been violating the truce terms and launching several attacks in the de-escalation zone.

Over 170 civilians have lost their lives in Idlib since April 25. The province is home to about three million people.

More than 370,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Syria and abroad since the beginning of the Syrian war in March 2011.

(With ANI Inputs)