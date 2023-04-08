Home

News

World

Taiwan Detects 3 Warships, 13 Chinese Aircraft Around Island As China Begins Military Drills

Taiwan Detects 3 Warships, 13 Chinese Aircraft Around Island As China Begins Military Drills

Tsai met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while in Los Angeles in Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attend at a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 (AP)

Taiwan: China will be holding three days of military exercises around Taiwan from Saturday, a report in Reuters said citing China’s People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command. The announcement of military drill comes a day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States.

China will hold “combat readiness patrols” and exercises around in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south and east of Taiwan “as planned”, it added in a brief statement without offering other details.

You may like to read

“United Sharp Sword would involve police patrol drills in the Taiwan Strait, to the north and south of Taiwan, and in the sea and airspace to the east of Taiwan,” Eastern Theatre spokesperson Senior Colonel Shi Yi said in a PLA statement.

Meanwhile, Taiwan had detected 13 Chinese aircraft and three warships around the island at 6 am local time (2200 GMT) on Saturday, AFP reported citing Taiwan’s defence ministry, adding that “4 of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southeast ADIZ”.

Tsai met U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy while in Los Angeles in Wednesday, angering Beijing which views Taiwan as its own territory.

China retaliated for the United States House speaker’s meeting with the Taiwanese president by announcing sanctions Friday against the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and other organizations, adding to strains over the self-governed island democracy Beijing claims as part of its territory.

Last August, China deployed warships, missiles and fighter jets around Taiwan in its largest show of force in years, following a trip to the island by McCarthy’s predecessor Nancy Pelosi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.