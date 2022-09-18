Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 on richter scale hit the eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County at 2:44 p.m. Sunday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), reports news agency IANS prompting a Tsunami warning in the remotes islands near Taiwan. The epicenter was monitored at 23.15 degrees north latitude and 121.30 degrees east longitude, at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the CENC.Also Read - Earthquake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Taiwan's East of Yujing

Strong tremor was felt across the island. A three-storey building in Hualien, whose ground floor was a convenience store, collapsed, trapping some people, according to local media.

Shaking was also felt in the capital Taipei. A 6.6 magnitude quake hit the same region on Saturday and there have been multiple tremors since with minimal damage in what is a mountainous, sparsely populated rural region, reported AFP.

A train carriage was turned over by a fallen rain shed in a railway station in Hualien, but all passengers were reportedly safe. A bridge fracture left two people injured. The rescue work is underway, according to local media.