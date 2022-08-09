Taipei: Taiwan held live-fire artillery drills in Pingtung County on its southeastern coast, early on Tuesday. Officials said the exercises were being held to test combat readiness in response to recent Chinese livefire ammunition exercises surrounding Taiwan.Also Read - 'Top Gun: Maverick' Surpasses 'Titanic' To Become Seventh-highest Grossing Domestic Release In Box Office History

China said Monday it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.

The announcement further increases uncertainty in the crisis that developed last week with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.