Taipei: Taiwan responded sharply to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s remark to never renounce use of force over Taiwan, that, “it will not back down on its sovereignty or compromise on freedom and democracy, and its people clearly oppose Beijing’s idea of ”one country, two systems” management for Taiwan, the self-ruled island’s presidential office said on Sunday.Also Read - After Gaining Full Control Over Hong Kong, Xi Jinping Eyes Taiwan

Such bold statement from Taiwan comes after Xi Jinping addressing a gathering at the opening of the once-in-five-year Communist Party congress in Beijing in a speech at the opening of a the Communist Party Congress in Beijing that it is up to the Chinese people to resolve the Taiwan issue and China will never renounce the use of force over Taiwan, reported Reuters.

BATTLEFIELD NOT AN OPTION, SAYS TAIWAN

Issuing a statement, Taiwan’s presidential office said that it is the responsibility of both sides to maintain peace and stability and meeting on the battlefield is not an option.

Beijing has stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwanese by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island. That campaign intensified after Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the House of Representatives in August became the highest-ranked U.S. official to visit Taiwan in a quarter-century.

Unification of the two sides “will be achieved,” Xi said, according to report by The Associated Press.

Beijing needs to prevent “interference by outside forces,” he said, a reference to foreign politicians the ruling party says are encouraging Taiwan to make its de facto independence permanent, a step the mainland says would lead to war.

“We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification,” Xi said. “But we will never promise to renounce the use of force. And we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary.”

The Taiwanese Cabinet’s Mainland Affairs Council responded by saying the island’s 23 million people had the right to determine their own future and would not accept Beijing’s unilateral demands. China has frozen all contacts with the island since President Tsai Ing-wen’s election to her first term in 2016.

“We firmly call on the Chinese Communist authorities to abandon the imposition of a political framework and the use of military force and coercion,” the council said in a statement.