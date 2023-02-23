6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tajikistan, Near Border With China

Home

New Delhi: A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit eastern Tajikistan, near China’s far western Xinjiang region, on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said. The earthquake occurred 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, the survey said.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

