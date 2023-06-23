Home

News

World

Coming Together of Talent, Technology Guarantees Brighter Future: PM Modi at White House

Coming Together of Talent, Technology Guarantees Brighter Future: PM Modi at White House

Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India & US, PM Modi said at the event.

PM Modi’s final day of state visit is marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation.

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met US and Indian business leaders in Washington and said the coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future. He said this on the final day of his state visit marked by pledges of deeper US-India cooperation in areas including space, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“I would like to thank VP Kamala Harris & Secretary Bleimklen for this grand welcome. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you for your warm words. Today, I am delighted to be before you once again at the State Department. In the last 3 days, I participated in numerous meetings. In all these meetings, one thing was common. Everyone agreed that friendship and cooperation should further deepen between the people of India & US,” PM Modi said at the event.

You may like to read

#WATCH | The coming together of talent and technology guarantees a brighter future, says PM Modi at the Hi-Tech Handshake event with top CEOs of the US and India at the White House. pic.twitter.com/auRA883duZ — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

While hosting the event, US President Joe Biden said the cooperation matters, not just for the own people but quite frankly to the whole world as the partnership is about more than the next breakthrough.

“Our cooperation matters, not just for our own people but quite frankly to the whole world as our partnership is about more than the next breakthrough or the next deal as big as they may be. It is about taking climate change, about tackling, about exploring the universe, about lifting people out of poverty, preventing pandemics & giving our citizens real opportunity,” Biden said at the hi-tech handshake event with top CEOs.

The top business leaders, who attended the meeting include CEOs of Boeing, Amazon and Google.

On Thursday, PM Modi met a cross section of American CEOs in Washington and sought their technological collaboration in India.

In a series of back-to-back meetings on Wednesday, PM Modi first met president and CEO of Applied Materials Gary E. Dickerson and invited his company to contribute towards strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India and also to develop process technology and advanced packaging capabilities.

PM Modi and Dickerson discussed potential of Applied Materials’ collaboration with academic institutions in India to create skilled workforce.

PM Modi invited Micron Technology to boost semiconductor manufacturing in India and noted that the country can provide competitive advantages in various parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.