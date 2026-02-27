Home

Taliban Air Force bombs Islamabad for first time, targets Pakistani military facilities and bases

The Taliban said the airstrike targeted Pakistani military facilities and military bases.

The Taliban claims to have killed more than 55 Pakistani soldiers.

New Delhi: Following the attack on Kabul by Pakistani fighter jets, Taliban forces have now claimed to have carried out a massive airstrike in Islamabad. Afghan media reports that the attack was carried out using drones. The Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Afghan Air Force attacked an army base in Islamabad at 11 a.m. Airstrikes were also carried out in Jamrud and Abbottabad. This is the first time the Taliban has carried out an airstrike in Islamabad. A video of the incident is being shared on social media. In its latest statement, the Taliban Defense Ministry said the airstrike was successful.

The Taliban said the airstrike targeted Pakistani military facilities and military bases. The Taliban stated that this attack was in response to continuous airstrikes by the Pakistani Air Force. Previously, the Pakistani Air Force claimed to have destroyed several Taliban bases in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. Fierce fighting is also ongoing along the Durand Line border. The Taliban claims to have killed more than 55 Pakistani soldiers. The Taliban launched a drone attack on the Pakistani Army Academy in Abbottabad. The Taliban also released videos of these drone attacks. Meanwhile, according to Tolo News, the Pakistani Army targeted a hospital in Torkham.

