Taliban airstrikes on military bases in Islamabad, escalating war between Pakistan and Afghanistan

Afghanistan has claimed to have carried out airstrikes on several Pakistani military bases, which it described as a response to Pakistan's earlier actions. Pakistan has declared it has launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq," and border clashes have escalated. Amid rising tensions, Iran has offered to mediate between the two countries.

The situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan is becoming increasingly war-like. The Afghan Defense Ministry has claimed that it has carried out airstrikes on several military installations within Pakistan. According to a statement from the ministry, the attacks took place at around 11 am local time and targeted military bases located in Faizabad, Nowshera, Jamrud, and Abbottabad near Islamabad. The Afghan Defense Ministry said that this action was taken in response to Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. The statement claimed that “important military installations and facilities were targeted and the operation was successful.” However, these claims have not been independently confirmed by Pakistan.

Pakistan had attacked

According to Pakistani media, Islamabad has launched “Operation Gazab Lil-Haq” against the Afghan Taliban. Pakistan alleges that the Afghan side resorted to unprovoked firing in the Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, prompting retaliatory action. Clashes between the armies of the two countries have been reported in several areas along the border. In recent months, cross-border attacks and ceasefire violations have continued to escalate relations, leading to a sharp deterioration.

Iran came forward for reconciliation

Amid the tensions, Iran has stepped up to mediate. Citing the month of Ramadan, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi urged both countries to resolve the dispute through dialogue. He said that Afghanistan and Pakistan should resolve their differences as “good neighbors,” and that Iran is ready to provide all possible assistance to facilitate negotiations.

United Nations expressed concern

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also expressed concern over the cross-border clashes. His spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said the Secretary-General is closely monitoring the situation and urging both countries to ensure the safety of civilians in accordance with international law. Pakistan has long accused Afghanistan of operating from its soil as a source of anti-Pakistan terrorist organizations. The Afghan side accuses Pakistan of violating its sovereignty and carrying out cross-border attacks.

