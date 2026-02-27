Home

News

Taliban attacks military base near Shehbaz Sharifs house, questions being raised about PMs security

Taliban attacks military base near Shehbaz Sharif’s house, questions being raised about PM’s security

Khawaja Asif, Defense Minister in Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government, said in a statement on Friday that they would not tolerate this any longer.

Khawaja Asif, Pakistan's Defense Minister, said that they are declaring an open war against the Afghan Taliban.

New Delhi: The Afghan Army has carried out a drone strike in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. The Afghan Taliban drone reached the Faizabad area of ​​Islamabad. This is a posh area of ​​the capital, home to a major army base. The Prime Minister’s Office is just six kilometers away. This demonstrates the importance of this location for the Pakistani establishment. Confirming the drone strike, the Taliban stated that its fighters and weapons can reach Pakistan’s neck.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement on Friday, 27 February 2026, “We targeted important military installations in Pakistan today. We carried out a drone strike in Islamabad in response to Pakistan’s airstrikes. The message is clear: our hand can reach their neck.”

Is Shehbaz Sharif’s office not safe from Taliban attacks?

Taliban suicide drones and air operations targeted an “atomic” military base in Faizabad, Islamabad. The proximity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office to this location has raised many questions. Following the attack on Friday morning at 11 a.m., questions are being raised about whether the army failed to provide security to the Prime Minister.

Afghan Taliban attacks Faizabad camp

The Afghan Taliban’s Defense Ministry stated in a statement that its fighters successfully attacked the Faizabad camp in Islamabad, as well as the Pakistani Army cantonment in Nowshera, the Jamrud Military Colony, and Abbottabad. Kabul stated that these attacks were retaliation for the strikes carried out in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Pakistan declares Open War on Afghanistan

Following the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Islamabad has called it the beginning of a war. Khawaja Asif, Defense Minister in Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif government, said in a statement on Friday that they would not tolerate this any longer. They are declaring ‘open war’ against the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan alleges that groups like the TTP are sheltering on Afghan soil. These groups are carrying out attacks against the Pakistani military and civilians. The Taliban regime denies these allegations. Pakistan, meanwhile, has carried out airstrikes against what it claims are TTP hideouts in Afghanistan. This has created a war-like situation between the two countries.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.