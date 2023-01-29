Home

Taliban Bans Women Students From Taking University Entrance Exams In Afghanistan

The Taliban banned women students from appearing in university entrance exams which were scheduled to take place in February.

New Delhi: The Taliban reportedly banned women students from appearing in university entrance exams which were scheduled to take place in February. The Taliban Ministry of Higher Education has sent a notice to the universities which state that women students cannot apply for the exams until further notice. Apparently, they have banned women from registering for the 1402 (solar year) university entrance exam.

The decision was followed by another decree from the caretaker government prohibiting women from working in non-governmental organisations, which sparked outrage on both the national and international levels, TOLOnews reported. Ever since the Taliban took over the regime of Afghanistan, it has curtailed the rights of women massively.

Earlier, Taliban have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.