Kabul: Reports of atrocities continue to come to light from Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen its stronghold on the war-torn country. A recent report said that the Taliban beat an Afghan United Nations staff member as he tried to reach Kabul airport on Sunday. The UN staff was searched, then identified and later beaten, reported Reuters.

In another instance that took place on Monday, three unknown men visited the home of another UN staff member. The staff member was at work so they enquired his son where his father was. The men later accused his son of lying, and said: “We know his location and what he does.”

The incidents reported by Reuters are among many that have been mentioned in an internal UN security document containing details of veiled threats, the looting of UN offices, and physical abuse of staff by the Taliban ever since they took over the country.

Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that Afghanistan’s seizure by the Taliban has raised grave fears of a return to past patterns of human rights violations, and stoked desperation among many Afghans.

She added that in recent weeks, her office has received harrowing and credible reports of the impact on civilians of violations of international humanitarian law, as well as violations and abuses of human rights, by the parties to the conflict.

“In particular, we have also received credible reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law, and human rights abuses, taking place in many areas under effective Taliban control. They include, among others, summary executions of civilians and hors de combat members of the Afghan national security forces; restrictions on the rights of women, including their right to move around freely and girls’ right to attend schools; recruitment of child soldiers; and repression of peaceful protest and expression of dissent,” Bachelet said.

She said that many people now fear reprisals by the Taliban against those working with the Government or the international community; people who have worked to advance human rights and justice; or those whose lifestyles and opinions are simply perceived to be opposed to the Taliban ideology.

There are grave fears for women, for journalists, and for the new generation of civil society leaders who have emerged in the past years.