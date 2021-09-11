Kabul: The Taliban forces were supposed to hold the inaugural ceremony of their government formation in Kabul on Saturday. However, media reports suggested that they have cancelled the inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim government in Afghanistan after being pressurised against it by allies from Doha, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.Also Read - Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Hints Women Might be Allowed to Play Cricket in Country: Report

Another report suggested that the Taliban decided to cancel the swearing-in ceremony for their new interim government in Afghanistan in order to avoid 'wasting resources and money'.

According to reports, the inauguration ceremony was slated to be held on September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“The inauguration ceremony of the new Afghan government was cancelled a few days ago. In order not to confuse people further, the leadership of the Islamic Emirate announced the part of the Cabinet, and it has already started to work,” Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Afghan government’s cultural commission, said in a tweet.

For the inaugural ceremony, the Taliban had invited Russia, Iran, China, Qatar and Pakistan to take part in the event. However, Moscow reportedly informed Qatar, the go-between for Western nations and the new Kabul government, that it would not participate in the event.

As per latest report, the US and its Nato allies were also pressurising the Qatari government to advise the Taliban against holding an inauguration celebration, as it would come off as “inhuman”.

It must be noted that the Taliban on Tuesday had announced an interim government in Afghanistan, including key ministerial figures.