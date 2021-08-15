Afghanistan Crisis: After taking control of most parts of Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province, Taliban insurgents have entered the outskirts of the country’s capital Kabul. Notably, the Taliban is rapidly advancing on the battlefields as it captured three provincial capitals and at least 10 districts in the last 24 hours. Speaking to the Associated Press, three Afghan officials confirmed that the Taliban have entered the outskirts of the capital, Kabul. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorized to release the information, said there hadn’t been any fighting yet. The Taliban fighters were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman.Also Read - Taliban Seizes Jalalabad, Kabul Now Only Big City Under Afghanistan Govt's Control

Here are the LIVE updates:

13:45 PM: Taliban fighters instructed to stay at gates of Kabul, not enter the city: Insurgent spokesman.