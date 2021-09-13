New Delhi: The Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar on Monday released an audio statement stating that he was alive and well after news of his supposed demise went viral on social media. Baradar, who is now the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, blamed “fake propaganda” for the death rumours in an audio message posted by the Taliban.Also Read - Afghan Women Start Online Campaign, Pose in Traditional Clothes to Protest Taliban's Burqa Order | See Pics

Rumours on the social media swirled that he had been mortally wounded in a shootout between rival Taliban factions at the presidential palace.

"There had been news in the media about my death. Over the past few nights I have been away on trips. Wherever I am at the moment, we are all fine, all my brothers and friends," Baradar said in the clip.

“Media always publish fake propaganda. Therefore, bravely reject all those lies, and I 100 percent confirm to you there is no issue and we have no problem,” he further added.

Taliban spokesperson from Qatar office Suhail Shaheen also took to Twitter and denied the reports of the Taliban co-founder’s death. “Mullah Bradar Akhund, Deputy PM, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in a voice message rejected all those claims that he was injured or killed in a clash. He says it is lies and totally baseless,” Suhail Shaheen tweeted.

The Taliban’s supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, was also rumoured to have died for several years before the group’s spokesman said he was “present in Kandahar” two weeks after they took power.