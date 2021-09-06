Kabul: Taliban forces have completely taken over control of Panjshir province north of Kabul, the Afghan capital, they said in a statement on Monday. The province was the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan and the only province that the Taliban had not seized during their sweep in the country last month.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Kills Pregnant Policewoman in Front of Her Family

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the statement saying Panjshir was now under the control of the Taliban fighters.

Thousands of Taliban fighters overrun eight districts of Panjshir overnight, according to witnesses from the area.

The anti-Taliban fighters had been led by the former vice president and the son of the iconic anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud who was killed just days before the 9/11 attacks in the United States.

