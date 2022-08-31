Kabul: The Taliban has declared Wednesday (August 31) a national holiday and lit up the capital with coloured lights and fireworks to celebrate the first anniversary of the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war. The fireworks were accompanied by intense celebratory aerial firing in many areas of Kabul.Also Read - Viral Video: Afghanistan Cricket Fan Kisses Hardik Pandya on TV Screen After India's Victory Over Pakistan | Watch

Festive events have been planned for August 31 to mark the anniversary, said a report. Earlier the Taliban also declared August 15 a national holiday to celebrate the first anniversary of its return to power in Afghanistan.

"Fireworks with various and beautiful colours are going to be held to mark Freedom Day," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said earlier on Tuesday.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the US-backed civilian government and mass evacuations. On August 31, 2021, US forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of military presence.