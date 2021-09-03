Kabul: Two weeks after taking power in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Friday said it will announce the government formation in Kabul on Saturday. As per media report, the government formation was supposed to happen on Friday. However, it has been delayed by a day, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has confirmed this.Also Read - Taliban Say Will Raise Voice For Muslims Anywhere Including Kashmir: Report

Mujahid said the announcement about the formation of the new government will now be made on Saturday. As per reports, Chairman of Taliban's Political Office, Doha, Qatar Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar is likely to be the head of the Taliban Government.

Notably, the insurgent group said it will announce the formation of a new government in Kabul on the lines of the Iranian leadership, with the group's top religious leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada as Afghanistan's supreme authority, a senior member of the group has said.

Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet, Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban’s information and culture commission, said.

In Iran, the supreme leader is the highest political and religious authority of the country. He ranks above the president and appoints the heads of the military, the government, and the judiciary. The supreme leader has final say in the political, religious and military affairs of the country.

Mufti Inamullah Samangani said that Mullah Akhunzada will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this.

Mullah Akhunzada is the top religious leader of the Taliban and has been serving at a mosque in Kachlaak area of Balochistan province for 15 years.

Samangani said that under the new governmental set-up, governors will control the provinces, while the district governors will be in-charge of their respective districts.

It must be noted that the Taliban have already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for provinces and districts. The name of the new governance system, the national flag and the national anthem are yet to be finalized.