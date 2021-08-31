Islamabad: Retired Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi recently stirred a controversy after a video shared by Pakistani journalist Nalia Inayat of him surrounded by media reporters went viral on social media platforms. In the video, Afridi could be heard praising the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying they have “have come with a very positive mind”.Also Read - Meet Major General Chris Donahue --- The Last American Soldier to Leave Afghanistan

Amid a desperate attempt of Afghan citizens to flee the country to avoid facing the repercussions under Taliban rule, Afridi's comment comes as a shocking contrast to the ground reality. The Taliban have a history of discrimination against Afghan athletes, politicians, and those in the entertainment industry, especially women.

Here’s what Shahid Afridi Said

Speaking to reporters in Pakistan, Afridi said, "Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work.". The 46-year-old, who is soon to retire with his last match for Pakistan Super League, went on to say, "Taliban loves cricket," adding that their involvement in the field would help cricket grow.

❝Taliban have come with a very positive mind. They're allowing ladies to work. And I believe Taliban like cricket a lot❞ Shahid Afridi. He should be Taliban's next PM. pic.twitter.com/OTV8zDw1yu — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 30, 2021

Although this time, the Taliban have said that they aim to form an ”inclusive” government and will allow women all rights under the Islamic Sharia law, this is just one side of the story. Working women and girls in Afghanistan are terrified to face the Taliban regime after the militant group warned employed women in Afghanistan to stay indoors until it trains its security forces on “how to deal with women”.

Taliban admitted that they are not safe in the presence of their soldiers. “Our security forces are not trained [in] how to deal with women or how to speak with women,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a press conference.