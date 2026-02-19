Home

Taliban issues brutal mandate against women: Husbands will now be allowed to abuse wives until ‘bones not broken’; check new rule in Afghanistan

Taliban government: The new penal code legalises domestic violence against women by husbands until their bones are not broken and wounds are not open.

Taliban government in Afghanistan: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has come up with another brutal law, which clearly goes against the condition of women, as stated by many activists in the world. The new penal code of the government has come up with a shocking law which allows husbands to punish their wives and children with force, as long as they don’t suffer injuries with broken bones or wounds that are open. The legalisation has shocked everyone across the world.

What does the new Taliban law say?

The new penal code, as signed by the Taliban Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzaza, mentions that if a husband is found causing visible fractures with broken bones, he may face a prison sentence of only up to 15 days. The violence has been described as “obscene force”. The imprisonment depends upon whether the wife can prove the violence inflicted by the husband in court or not. The reports have also shown that the women will have to show their injuries before the court while also ensuring that they remain completely covered and are accompanied by their husband or male guardian.

Married women to face 3 months’ imprisonment

The penal code also states that married women will have to stay in prison for up to three months if they visit their relatives without the permission and consent of their husbands.

4 categories of the Afghan society

The new code has an Article 9 under which the society is categorised into four groups. They are religious scholars (ulama), elite (ashraf), middle class, and lower class. The punishments of the four groups differ among them in terms of the parameters of social status and the nature of the crime.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has many such terrible laws against women. Over time, many organisations in the world have called out the government for having laws that put women on a weak pedestal in the country.

