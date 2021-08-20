Kabul: An Afghan official familiar with talks with the Taliban told news agency PTI that the group does not plan to make any decisions or announcements about the upcoming government until after the August 31 US withdrawal date passes.Also Read - German Broadcaster DW Says Taliban Carrying Out Organised Search For Journalists

The official, who is not authorised to give information to the media and thus spoke anonymously, said that Taliban lead negotiator Anas Haqqani has told his ex-government interlocuters that the insurgent movement has a deal with the US to do nothing until after the final withdrawal date passes.

However, the Afghan official did not elaborate on whether the reference to doing nothing was only in the political field.

On the other side, Haqqani’s statement raises concerns about what the religious movement might be planning after August 31, and whether they will keep their promise to include non-Taliban officials in the next government.

It must be noted that till now, the Taliban have said nothing of their plans to replace the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, or what a replacement would look like.

On the other side, US Army Major General William Hank had said on Thursday that over 5,200 total troops are there on the ground in Kabul. He further had said that the Kabul Airport remains secure and open for flight operations. “Since the start of evacuation operations on Aug 14, we have evacuated approximately 7,000 total evacuees,” he said.

From the time of the Taliban blitz, troops from the United States, despite their previously ongoing withdrawal, have increased to assist evacuations in the country.

It was reported that despite the August 31 deadline of US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Joe Biden said on Thursday, that “if there’s American citizens left, were going to stay until we get them all out”, signalling a possible extension of the date.

Biden and his administration said that they are managing an evacuation mission as well as could be expected given the faster-than-anticipated takeover of the country by Taliban insurgents, and are seeking to draw attention back to the choice to get U.S. troops out of the country.