Kabul: Days after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban on Wednesday ordered the relwase of political prisoners across the country. Notably, the political prisoners will be released on Thursday and the Taliban will facilitate their transfer over to their families. On the other hand, Afghanistan may be governed by a ruling council for now while the Islamist militant movement’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, would likely remain in overall charge. Here are the top 10 developments of the day from the war-torn country.Also Read - Ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, His Family Given Shelter in UAE on 'Humanitarian Grounds'