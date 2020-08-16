New Delhi: The Taliban on Saturday has issued a statement saying the group does not recognise the Afghan government as a legitimate system, Tolo news reported. The statement was apparently issued in response to a recent statement by the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and one of his advisers on the peace process with the Taliban, it said. Also Read - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's Cousin Shot Dead Inside His Home in Kabul

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday said that Taliban terrorists who are being freed by the government might pose a danger to the world but their release was necessary for peace. Also Read - End of Humanity in Afghanistan: Twitter Left in Jitters After 'Condemnable Barbaric' Terror Attack in Kabul Maternity Hospital-Funeral

“The Islamic Emirate does not recognize the Kabul administration as a government but views it as western imported structure working for the continuation of American occupation,” the statement said. Also Read - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Release of 5,000 Taliban Inmates

In response to the statement, the Presidential Palace has said that such statements by the Taliban are only to waste time and make irrelevant excuses.

The release of prisoners was being considered as the last hurdle into opening peace talks between the internationally-backed Afghan government and the Taliban under a peace deal between the group and the US.

The Afghan government has said they have released over 4,600 Taliban prisoners over a period of time, which is 400 less than the number decided during the US-Taliban deal.

On February 29, the US and Taliban signed the peace agreement in Doha to end the two-decades-old war in Afghanistan.