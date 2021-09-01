Kabul: As several countries have completed their evacuation process, and the US has completely withdrawn its military presence from Afghanistan on August 31 after the 20-year-long American deployment in the war-torn country, some of the Taliban’s top leaders in Kabul have initiated talks on setting up a new government in Afghanistan. According to reports, hectic negotiations are underway between Taliban leadership and the Haqqani Network over the formation of government in Afghanistan. Reports also suggested that the militants are designing a government based on Iran’s model – an Islamic republic where the Supreme Leader is the head of state and the highest-ranking political and religious authority even above the president.Also Read - Introduce Population Control Law Soon in Country, Akhara Parishad Urges Centre

According to a report by Bloomberg, Taliban supreme commander Haibatullah Akhundzada will be the top leader of the governing council. On the other hand, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of Akhundzada’s three deputies and the main public face of the Taliban, is likely to be in charge of the daily functioning of the government. Also Read - Threat of a Food Crisis in Afghanistan - is Anyone Listening?

“The consultations on forming an inclusive Afghan government within the Islamic Emirate’s leaders, with the leaders from previous government and other influential leaders have officially ended,” Bilal Karimi, a member of the group’s cultural commission, was quoted as saying by Bloomberg. “They have reached a consensus. We’re about to announce a functioning cabinet and government in a few days, not weeks,” he added. Also Read - Fact Check: Viral Video Shows Taliban Fighter Attached to Helicopter Trying to Put a Flag, Not a Body 'Hanging'

It must be noted that the Taliban was waiting for the full withdrawal of US troops before making any announcements about their government formation in Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, the US officially ended its longest war, a mission that began soon after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

After taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban will now face the challenge of governing a nation of 38 million people that relies heavily on international aid, and imposing some form of Islamic rule on a population that is far more educated and cosmopolitan than it was when the group last governed Afghanistan in the late 1990s.

A long-running economic crisis has worsened since the Taliban’s rapid takeover of the country in mid-August, with people crowding banks to maximize their daily withdrawal limit of about USD 200. Civil servants haven’t been paid in months and the local currency is losing value. Most of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves are held abroad and currently frozen.

According to a report by PTI, the Taliban is now less interested in imposing restrictions on daily life than on getting the country running again, a task that could prove challenging to fighters who have spent most of their lives waging an insurgency in the countryside.

The report also suggested that the Taliban are expected to focus on the Kabul airport, where scenes of desperation and horror played out for weeks as tens of thousands fled in a massive US-led airlift.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a technical team would survey the airport and try to restore normal operations, potentially requesting help from Qatar or Turkey, which have been involved in negotiations on running the airport going forward.