Kabul: The Taliban on Wednesday took back its earlier decision that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with the Islamic law. As per a news report by Reuters, the teachers and students from three high schools in Kabul said the girl students had returned in excitement to campuses on Wednesday morning, however, they were ordered to go home. According to them, many students left in tears to home. Notably, the schools were closed hours after being reopened.Also Read - Danish Siddiqui’s Parents Take Taliban to International Court Seeking Probe Into Photojournalist’s Killing

“We all got disappointed, and we all became totally hopeless when the principal told us, she was also crying,” a student was quoted as saying by Reuters. Also Read - Finland Named World's Happiest Country, Check Which Is The Most Unhappy Country

However, this is not the first time that the Taliban prohibited education for girl students. The last time when it ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, the Taliban banned female education. Also Read - Afghan Refugees in US to Receive Temporary Protected Status

Last week, the Ministry of Education had announced that schools for all students, including girls, would open around the country on Wednesday after months of restrictions on education for high school-aged girls. The Ministry of Education on Tuesday released a video congratulating all students on their returning to class.

However, on Wednesday a notice from the Ministry of Education said schools for girls would be closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture, according to Bakhtar News.

It must be noted that the Taliban is seeking to run Afghanistan according to its interpretation of Islamic law while at the same time accessing billions of dollars in aid that it desperately needs to stave off widespread poverty and hunger.