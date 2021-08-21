Kabul: In a shocking revelation, former US Congressman Mark Walker has alleged that a Christian Afghan was skinned alive and hung on a pole by the Taliban, according to a report by India Today. In an interview with American radio host Todd Starnes, Mark Walker spoke about the Christian community based in Afghanistan and expressed concerns for them. He said the pastors there are trying to reach out to people but are worried, the India Today report added.Also Read - Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s Brother Hashmat Ghani Pledges Allegiance to Taliban: Report

"I hate to use the word frightened or scared, but maybe that's apropos in the situation when you're talking about trying to maintain human life, they're trying to protect," Mark Walker said. Calling the situation in Afghanistan "dire", Mark Walker said, "There are stories where one uncle that was connected with a Christian family was skinned alive and hung on a pole." He claimed that the incident took place on Tuesday and said, "They were connected with a family who would not recant, and they took their uncle and in front of them, skinned him alive and hung him on a pole."

On being asked about the source of these details, Walker was quoted as saying: "I can't get into all the details on it, but some of the assets and contacts who still have people working there, both on the ministry side as well as some of the assets that we've had on the ground for the last few years is where some of that information is being able to force derivative."