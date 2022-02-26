New Delhi: The Taliban government in Afghanistan said it was “closely monitoring” the developments in Ukraine as Russian troops advanced towards Kyiv and called for a “peaceful dialogue” between the both parties. In a statement, the Taliban said “all sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence”.Also Read - India Abstains From UNSC Vote Condemning Invasion Of Ukraine As Russia Vetoes Against 'Aggression'

“The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan, in line with its foreign policy of neutrality, calls on both sides of the conflict to resolve the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means,” the Taliban government in Afghanistan said in the statement.

“The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and express concern about the real possibility of civilian casualties. The Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan calls for restraint by both parties. All sides need to desist from taking positions that could intensify violence,” it said.

The Taliban also called for safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine. “The Islamic Emirates also calls on parties to the conflict to pay attention to safeguarding the lives of Afghan students and migrants in Ukraine,” the statement read.

What is the current situation in Ukraine right now amid Russian invasion

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine’s capital Saturday while the president grimly predicted that the conflict would soon intensify, and fears of wider war in Europe triggered new international efforts to make Moscow stop, including direct sanctions on President Vladimir Putin.

Amid reports of hundreds of casualties — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummeled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine’s government, which US officials have described as Putin’s ultimate objective.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky urged for global support as Russian troops advanced towards Kyiv. “Kyiv requires special attention, we cannot lose the capital,” Zelensky said, New York Times reported.

(With inputs from AP)