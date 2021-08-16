Islamabad: The Taliban marched into Kabul and took over the presidential palace as former Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country ‘to avoid bloodshed’. Amid growing chaos and mass evacuation in the war-torn nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Taliban takeover is “breaking the shackles of slavery”, in what appeared rather an endorsement of the insurgents.Also Read - Ads & Posters Depicting Women Being Whitewashed in Kabul As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan | See Pic

In a viral video of an educational curriculum launch in Islamabad, the Pakistan PM said that cultural imposition is tantamount to “mental slavery”, as reported by news platform Dawn.com. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: China Says Willing to Develop ‘Friendly Relations’ with Taliban

“You take over the other culture and become psychologically subservient. When that happens, please remember, it is worse than actual slavery. It is harder to throw off the chains of cultural enslavement. What is happening in Afghanistan now, they have broken the shackles of slavery,” he said. Also Read - 'We Will Die Slowly in History': Crying Afghan Girl Shares Fear of Grim Future Under Taliban Rule | Watch

Pakistan's PM Imran Khan still interfering in #Afghanistan, welcoming #Taliban & saying, "They [Taliban] have broken the chains of mental slavery in Afghanistan," #Kabul pic.twitter.com/1ij8ZyfQlh — Hizbullah Khan (@HizbkKhan) August 16, 2021

Pakistan-backed Taliban effectively seized power on Sunday in a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the government, conceding a defeat after a 20-year-long fight.

Majority of the country’s Western-trained security forces have fled in the face of the insurgent offensive that tore through Afghanistan in just over a week, ahead of the planned withdrawal of the last U.S. troops at the end of the month.

Residents in capital city of Kabul have been hiding in their homes as the Taliban deployed fighters at major intersections. There were scattered reports of looting and armed men knocking on doors and gates, and there was less traffic than usual on eerily quiet streets. Fighters were seen searching vehicles at one of the city’s main squares.

Many fear chaos as the Taliban freed thousands of prisoners and the police simply melted away, reminding them of a brutal reign of the Taliban when it was last in power.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the international community “must remain engaged with Afghanistan”, asserting that Islamabad will continue to play a facilitative role to bring political settlement in the neighbouring country.

With Agency inputs