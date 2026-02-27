Home

News

Taliban targets Pakistans nuclear facilities and military bases, captures several Army posts along Durand Line

Taliban targets Pakistan’s nuclear facilities and military bases, captures several Army posts along Durand Line

The tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated significantly in the past few days.

Taliban security personnel stand guard near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province. (© Aimal Zahir, AFP)

New Delhi: Afghanistan has reportedly targeted Pakistan’s nuclear facilities. Following the fighting that broke out on the border on Thursday evening, Afghanistan launched drone strikes inside Pakistan on Friday, 27 February 2026. Adil Raja, a former Pakistani army officer, claims that drones launched from Afghanistan attacked the Pakistani military regime’s nuclear facilities near Islamabad.

Adil Raja, a critic of the Pakistani army and living in exile in Britain, says that drones launched from Afghanistan have attacked major cities inside Pakistan’s border. Raja says that Taliban drones have reached the Jamrud military base, Nowshera Fort, a police station in Swabi, and a nuclear power center near Islamabad.

Afghan Taliban carry out drone attacks in Pakistan

The Defense Ministry of the Afghan Taliban, which is in power in Afghanistan, has stated that they carried out the drone strikes in response to Pakistan’s airstrikes early Sunday. Afghanistan has claimed drone attacks targeting Pakistani military bases in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Taliban has not mentioned targeting nuclear facilities.

On Friday, Afghanistan surprised the Pakistani military by breaching its air defense system. Afghan forces successfully launched drone strikes into areas near key Pakistani government offices in the capital, Islamabad. Afghan forces have also targeted major Pakistani cities in addition to Islamabad with drones.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

First time a Taliban drone has reached Islamabad

The Taliban government has stated that it targeted a military camp near Faizabad in Islamabad and a military base in Nowshera. The Taliban Defense Ministry also claimed airstrikes on the Jamrud Military Colony and Abbottabad. The Taliban targeted Pakistani military bases, facilities, and buildings.

The Afghan military has repeatedly challenged the Pakistani military along the border in the past, but this is the first time a Taliban drone has reached the Pakistani capital. In addition to drone attacks, Taliban forces have targeted Pakistani positions along the Durand Line. The Taliban have captured several Pakistani Army posts.

Reason behind Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been ongoing for a long time. This tension has escalated significantly in recent days. Following Thursday’s Taliban attack and retaliatory fire from Pakistan, the two countries are in a state of war. The Pakistani Defense Minister issued a strong statement, calling it an open war.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.