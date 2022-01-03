Kabul: Taliban officials poured around 3,000 litres of liquor into a canal in Kabul on Sunday amid a crackdown on the sale of alcohol in Afghanistan.Also Read - New Diktat Of Taliban: No Long Trips For Afghan Women Without Male Relative

A video released by the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) showed its staff pouring alcohol stored in barrels into the canal after seizing it during a raid in the capital, reported Daily Pakistan. Also Read - Pakistan Journalist Exchanges Flying Kisses With Aghan-Taliban Spokesperson, 'Bromance' Video Surfaces | Watch

د ا.ا.ا د استخباراتو لوی ریاست ځانګړې عملیاتي قطعې د یو لړ مؤثقو کشفي معلومات پر اساس د کابل ښار کارته چهار سیمه کې درې تنه شراب پلورونکي له شاوخوا درې زره لېتره شرابو/الکولو سره یو ځای ونیول.

نیول شوي شراب له منځه یوړل شول او شراب پلورونکي عدلي او قضايي ارګانونو ته وسپارل شول. pic.twitter.com/qD7D5ZIsuL — د استخباراتو لوی ریاست-GDI (@GDI1415) January 1, 2022

In the video the agency posted on Twitter, an intelligence official said, “Muslims have to seriously abstain from making and delivering alcohol.”

It was not clear when the raid was carried out or exactly when the alcohol was destroyed, but a statement issued by the agency said three dealers were arrested during the operation, reported Daily Pakistan.

The Taliban, known for their hard-core brand of Islam, are stricter in their opposition to alcohol as it is forbidden in Islam and is considered as haram or unlawful and its consumption is considered as impure.

(With ANI inputs)