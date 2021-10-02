Kabul: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan have formed an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers that will be deployed to the borders of the country, particularly in Badakhshan province, said news agency ANI citing reports. The deputy governor of the province, Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi was reported as telling the media about the creation of the battalion of suicide bombers at the northeastern province of Badakhshan that borders Tajikistan and China, reported Khaama Press.Also Read - Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan-Appointed Envoy Seeks UN Recognition Despite Repeated Rejections

Ahmadi said the battalion is named Lashkar-e-Mansoori ('Mansoor army') and will be deployed to the borders of the country. The battalion is the same as the one that would conduct suicide attacks targeting the security forces of the previous Afghan government, he added.

"The defeat of the US would not be possible if not for this battalion. These brave men would wear explosive waistcoats and would detonate the US bases in Afghanistan. These are people with literally no fear who devote themselves for the consent of Allah," said Ahmadi, according to Khaama Press.

The publication also said that along with the Lashkar-e-Mansoori, Badri 313 is another battalion, which is known as one of the most equipped and modern military groups, that are deployed in Kabul International Airport. Badri 313 is also said to be comprised of all suicide bombers, as per Khaama Press.

(Based on ANI inputs)