Kabul: A group of heavily armed Taliban militants on Tuesday broke into Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul and vandalized the holy shrine and as per reports took several people under their custody. According to members of the Afghan Sikh minority, the Taliban fighters damaged CCTV cameras and broke several locks.

"I have received alarming reports from Kabul. A group of unidentified heavily armed Taliban officials have entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul," said Puneet Singh Chandhok, President, Indian World Forum.

"They have taken the community present in the Gurdwara into custody. It is being alleged by the locals on the ground that the officials have broken off the CCTV cameras of the Gurdwara and vandalising the Gurdwara currently," added Chandhok.

Footage from CCTV cameras showed the Taliban militants entering the office of gurdwara’s management committee.

Meanwhile, the local Gurdwara management rushed to the spot and the number of officials and people present in the vicinity was yet to be confirmed.

Sardar Govind Singh, a member of the Afghan Sikh minority, said in a video posted on social media that the armed men damaged most of the CCTV cameras at the gurdwara and broke open several locked doors.

Apparently, heavily armed Taliban stormed biggest Sikh place of worship, Gurdwara Karte Parwan, in Kabul & allegedly vandalized the Gurdwara as well. Taliban fighters also damaged the CCTV cameras. #KarteParwan pic.twitter.com/pvdC2rSPTu — OSINT Insider (@OSINT_Insider) October 5, 2021

Karte Parwan Gurdwara is located in northwestern Kabul, Afghanistan.

Earlier, Nishan Sahib – Sikh holy flag was removed by the Taliban from the roof of a Gurdwara in Afghanistan’s eastern Paktia province.

The Gurdwara, located in the Chamkani area of Paktia, was once visited by Guru Nanak.

After the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the minorities in Afghanistan are being subjected to targeted killings, violence, and discrimination based on their religious and ethnic identity.