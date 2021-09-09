Kabul: Days after announcing the new cabinet of the government formation in Kabul, the Taliban on Thursday wanted the members of the Haqqani Network, which has emerged as the most powerful group in the new government in Afghanistan, to be cleared from US sanctions list, according to a report by CNN-News18.Also Read - Taliban Official Compares Women Without Hijab to 'Sliced Melon', Netizens Outraged | Watch

As per the report, the Taliban claimed that the new US position on the blacklist of its members is a violation of the Doha Agreement and made it clear that Pantagon's position on Islamic Emirate's cabinet and Haqqani network's family members not is acceptable.

Speaking to News 18, sources from Taliban said that they consider this as a clear violation of the Doha Agreement. The sources said that the Haqqani's family is part of the Islamic Emirate and does not have a separate name and organisation.

They said the US interfering in the internal matters of Taliban and the insurgent group will not accept this and this is a misguided position. Taliban also added that the US should consider to have diplomatic relationship as soon as possible.

Earlier this week, the Taliban announced their new interim government in which four from the Haqqani Network were nominated as cabinet members. As per reports, at least five members of the new cabinet are said to be on the UN sanctions list. The Taliban also remain under UN and US sanctions.

As per a report by IANS, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada will lead the new Taliban government in the war-torn country, the group has announced.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group will reject foreigners’ intervention over the name and structure of the next government, reports TOLO News.

“We will not allow anyone to interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs. The government name, its type, and form belong to the Afghans and they will decide,” Mujahid said.

The Taliban also said the new government is the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “The new government in Afghanistan has officially started its work under the name of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission.

As per the announcement, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund has been appointed as the Acting Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi were named Acting Deputy Prime Ministers, while Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, was appointed as Acting Defense Minister.

Amir Khan Muttaqi has been appointed as Acting Foreign Minister, and Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network terror group, was named Acting Interior Minister.

According to the Taliban, the appointments were not final as these were acting positions, and the remaining posts would be announced later.