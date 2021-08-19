With multiple spine-chilling videos of the Taliban’s cruelty emerges on social media, the world could only imagine the horrendous state in which the people are residing in Afghanistan today. The safety of women and young girls under Taliban rule is one of the most talked-about topics in the world right now. Speaking to “Fox & Friends”, Afghanistan’s first female Air Force pilot Niloofar Rahmani said that the Taliban will “hurt women the most.”Also Read - Taliban Fighters Now Seen Enjoying Ice-cream in Kabul, Viral Pic Triggers Meme Fest

"Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."

Rahmani further added that her "family and parents are in danger." Rahmani's parents have been "targeted by the Taliban" as they have supported her throughout her career.

The pilot escaped Afghanistan to the U.S. in 2015 after becoming famous for being the first female Afghan Air Force pilot since the fall of the Taliban in 2001. According to the Rahmani, she started getting death threats since 2013 from the Tabilan after she became famous. Rahmani said that “she does not believe” claims from Taliban leaders that they will respect women’s rights.

“The world will be the witness of the Taliban. They are going to stone a woman in a Kabul stadium again for nothing.” Even as Afghanistan’s resurgent Taliban pledged to respect “women’s rights” in a propaganda blitz Tuesday, fighters from the group shot and killed a woman in Takhar province after she went out in public without a burqa.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, in his first news conference, said that the extremist group would honor women’s rights — within sharia law. He also claimed that amnesty would be offered to Afghans who had worked for the country’s defunct, U.S.-backed government.