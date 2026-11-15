Tanker attacked in Arabian gulf near Strait of Hormuz, all crew safe: Indian shipping authorities report to UKMTO

Indian shipping authorities reported an attack on a tanker transiting eastbound through the Arabian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, with all crew safe, UKMTO confirmed.

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Strait of Hormuz- File image

London: Indian shipping authorities have reported an attack on a tanker transiting eastbound through the Arabian Gulf just prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed in an official alert on Sunday. While all crew members aboard the vessel have been accounted for and remain safe, maritime officials stated that the full extent of the physical damage sustained by the tanker during the incident is still being ascertained.

“UKMTO is aware of a report by Indian Shipping Authorities of an attack on a Tanker while transiting through the Arabian Gulf eastbound prior to entering the Strait of Hormuz. The crew are accounted for and safe,” the UKMTO said in an alert on its website. According to the UKMTO, the extent of the damage caused by the attack is yet to be ascertained.

The attack occurred amidst a series of regional commercial shipping incidents in the Gulf. On November 3, India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel MSV AL JUSUFI near Oman’s Limah, which claimed the life of an Indian national, and reiterated its call for de-escalation of tensions.

Story highlights:

Attack Reported by Indian Authorities: Indian shipping authorities alerted the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) about an attack on a tanker in the Arabian Gulf on Sunday.

Location of Incident: The vessel was transiting eastbound through the Arabian Gulf just prior to entering the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz when the incident occurred.

Crew Safety Confirmed: In an official alert posted on its website, the UKMTO confirmed that all crew members onboard the tanker are accounted for and safe.

Damage Assessment Underway: Maritime officials noted that the exact extent of the damage caused to the vessel by the attack is yet to be ascertained.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.

The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said. The MEA said that 14 Indian nationals were on board the vessel which came under attack. Of them, 13 were rescued while an Indian national died in the attack.

On October 30, a vessel sailing outbound through the Strait of Hormuz caught fire, approximately 25 nautical miles northeast of Khasab, Oman, according to the UKMTO.

(With inputs from agencies)