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Tanker blacklisted by US reached Iran: Tehran claims vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz after Trumps warning of blocking sea route

‘Tanker blacklisted by US reached Iran’: Tehran claims vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz after Trump’s warning of blocking sea route

US-Iran Conflict: After Trump's statement of blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has claimed that a vessel blacklisted by the US crossed the sea route. Scroll down for details.

'Tanker blacklisted by US reached Iran': Tehran claims vessel crosses Strait of Hormuz after Trump's warning of blocking sea route

US-Iran Conflict: The tensions between the United States and Iran began at the end of February and led to global disruptions across various sectors. After multiple strikes between the two nations, high-stakes peace talks were held in Islamabad, Pakistan. However, a conclusion could not be reached. Later, US President Donald Trump hinted that the US would respond by “blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.” Now, Iran has claimed that a vessel, which had been blacklisted by the US, sailed through the Hormuz and reached the shores without any concealment.

Iran claims the entrance of a blacklisted vessel

“An Iranian VLCC supertanker, blacklisted by the U.S., sailed openly with its tracker on, crossed international waters and the Strait of #Hormuz, and reached Iranian shores without concealment,” stated the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai on X.

The Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai claimed that an Iranian VLCC tanker, which was blacklisted by the US, reached Iran by crossing through the Strait of Hormuz, with its tracker on.

An Iranian VLCC supertanker, blacklisted by the U.S., sailed openly with its tracker on, crossed international waters and the Strait of #Hormuz, and reached Iranian shores without concealment.#Iran #Sanctions #Trump — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 15, 2026

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President Trump’s statement

After the failed talks between Iran and the United States in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. President Trump on April 12 stated that the US would be responding by “blockading any and all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz.”

US-Iran Relations

The conflict between Iran and the United States began at the end of February, which led to the death of the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was declared the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic.

Islamabad talks

After the continuous strikes between Iran and the United States, the two countries sent their delegation to Pakistan, comprising Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, US Vice President JD Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. However, no conclusion could be reached between Washington and Tehran.

Later, US President Trump warned against blocking the sea route, at which the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai claimed that the Iranian vessel blacklisted by the US had crossed the Hormuz.

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